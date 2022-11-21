SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level Tier I examination can download the admit card through the official site of regional SSCs.

The written examination will be conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. The examination will be an objective test with a 60-minute time duration. The exam will have 100 questions and 200 marks. Each question will carry 2 marks each.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 WR region

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 NWR region

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 NER region

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of regional SSCs.

Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of regional SSCs.