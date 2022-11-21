SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct links given below.
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level Tier I examination can download the admit card through the official site of regional SSCs.
The written examination will be conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. The examination will be an objective test with a 60-minute time duration. The exam will have 100 questions and 200 marks. Each question will carry 2 marks each.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 WR region
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 NWR region
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 NER region
SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of regional SSCs.
- Click on SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of regional SSCs.
