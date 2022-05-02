SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021 out at ssc.nic.in, direct link

The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the answer key of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2021 on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can login to the commission's website to download the SSC CGL tier 1 tentative answer keys along with recorded responses. They need to use registration login ID and password to download the answer key.

SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2021 was conducted by the commission from April 11 to 21, 2022, at exam centres across the country.

Candidates can submit objections to the preliminary answer key up to 5 pm on May 7 by paying a fee of ₹100 per question.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.05.2022 (5.00 PM) to 07.05.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 07.05.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the SSC notification.

"The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," it further reads.

<strong>SSC CGL answer key link</strong>

For more information, read the notification below: