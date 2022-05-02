Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021 out at ssc.nic.in, direct link
SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021 out at ssc.nic.in, direct link

  • SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2021 answer key has been released on ssc.nic.in. 
Published on May 02, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the answer key of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2021 on ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can login to the commission's website to download the SSC CGL tier 1 tentative answer keys along with recorded responses. They need to use registration login ID and password to download the answer key.

SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2021 was conducted by the commission from April 11 to 21, 2022, at exam centres across the country.

Candidates can submit objections to the preliminary answer key up to 5 pm on May 7 by paying a fee of 100 per question.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.05.2022 (5.00 PM) to 07.05.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 07.05.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the SSC notification.

"The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit," it further reads.

&lt;strong&gt;SSC CGL answer key link&lt;/strong&gt;

For more information, read the notification below:

