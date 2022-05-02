Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL tier 1 answer key released, how to raise objections
  • Staff Selection Commission has released CGL tier 1 2021 answer key on ssc.nic.in. Check how to raise objections here.
SSC CGL tier 1 answer key released, how to raise objections(ssc.nic.in)
Published on May 02, 2022 05:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CGL tier 1 examination, 2021 answer keys. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in to download the answer key and recorded responses. 

Candidates need to use registration login ID and password to download the answer key.

Candidates can raise objections to the preliminary answer key up to 5 pm on May 7.

They need to pay a fee of 100 per question to make challenges. No further window will be provided to raise objections, the commission has informed.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 02.05.2022 (5.00 PM) to 07.05.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 07.05.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” as per the SSC notification.

SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2021 was held from April 11 to 21, 2022.

SSC CGL answer key link

ssc
