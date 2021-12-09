Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020 released, here's how to check

SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020: Candidates can check  SSC CGL Tier 1 answer keys along with question papers from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020: Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.(HT file)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 08:26 PM IST
SSC CGL Tier-I final answer key 2020: Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020. Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check the answer keys along with question papers from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The CGL Tier-I exam 2020 was held from August 13, 2021 to August 24, 2021 in computer based mode. The SSC CGLE result was declared on November 26, 2021.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys. This facility will be available for the candidates till January 7, 2022 (6pm).

How to check Final answer key of SSC CGL Tier-I 2020:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper ”.

The final answer key will appear on the screen.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print out of the answer key.

