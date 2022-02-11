SSC CGL Tier II 2020 answer keys released, raise objections till Feb 15

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with response sheets for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier II) 2020 on Friday, February 11, 2022. Candidates can visit the official SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in and check the answer keys.

<strong>Direct link to check SSC CGL Paper 2 answer keys</strong>

How to check SSC CGL exam (Tier II) answer keys 2020

• Visit the SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in

• Click on the link - ‘Uploading of tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level examination (Tier II) 2020’

• A new page will open

• Click on ‘Link for Candidates’ response sheets, tentative answer sheets, and submission of representation’

• Challenge System page will open

• Select ‘Combined Graduate Level examination (Tier II) 2020’ and Submit

• Select ‘Click here’

• Candidate login page will open

• Login using Roll number and password

• Answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the answer keys and response sheets and take a print out for future need.

The Commission had conducted the Tier II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 on January 28 and January 29, 2022. Candidates can submit online representations in respect to the tentative answer keys, if any, from February 11 till 6 pm on February 15, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the SSC website www.ssc.nic.in for exam-related updates.