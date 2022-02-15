Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 answer keys: Today is last date to raise objections
SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 answer keys: Today is last date to raise objections

SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 answer keys: The last date to raise objections to the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2020 is today, February 15, 2022.
SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 answer keys released, Last date to raise objection Feb 15(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SSC CGL Tier-II 2020 answer keys: The last date to raise objections to the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Keys 2020 is Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Candidates can file objections to the provisional answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the tentative answer keys along with response sheets for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-II) 2020 on Friday, February 11, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. The Commission held Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 on January 28 and 29, 2022.

How to check SSC CGL exam (Tier II) answer keys 2020

• Visit the SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in

• Click on the link - ‘Uploading of tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020’

• A new page will open

• Click on ‘Link for Candidates’ response sheets, tentative answer sheets, and submission of representation’

• Challenge System page will open

• Select ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020’ and Submit

• Select ‘Click here'

• Candidate login page will open

• Login using Roll number and password

• Answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen.

Direct link to raise the objectio

 

ssc ssc.nic.in
