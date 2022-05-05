Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 released, download link here
competitive exams

SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 released, download link here

SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 has been released. Candidates can download the final answer key through the direct link given below. 
SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 released, download link here(ssc.nic.in)
Published on May 05, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier II 2020 can download the final answer keys through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

The candidates who have appeared for the exam may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from May 5 to June 6, 2022. To download the final answer keys, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020&lt;/strong&gt;

SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier II Final Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on answer key link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

All those candidates who have qualified Tier II examination are eligible to appear for Tier III exam. The dates of Tier III exam will be available in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP