SSC CGLE 2021: Important instructions regarding correction window released

SSC CGLE 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released an online notification for candidates appearing for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2021. The Commission released instructions regarding correction window for the application forms.

Eligible candidates can avail the window between January 28 and February 01, 2022 and make the necessary corrections. Only those candidates who had completely filled, paid the fees, and submitted their applications to the Commission will be allowed to make corrections in the online application forms.

According to the notice, “During the window, a candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters. Candidate will also be able to make changes in One Time registration data.”

“If a candidate makes mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to submit one more corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications,” it read.

The last date of making corrections is February 01, 2022. SSC will not allow any corrections after the closing date.

Candidates are required to pay uniform correction charges of Rs.200 for submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time, and Rs. 500 for submitting the corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender or categories.

The Commission requests the candidates to check the corrected application form carefully before submission. Candidates are advised to keep checking the SSC website https://ssc.nic.in/ for exam-related updates.

