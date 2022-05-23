SSC CHSL 2020 exam date released at ssc.nic.in, check notification here

Staff Selection Commission has released the skill test examination date for the CHSL 2020 examination. All those candidates who are eligible to appear for skill test can check the examination schedule on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The CHSLE 2020 skill will be held on July 1 the detailed notification is available on the official website of SSC. A total of 45480 candidates qualified for the Examination's Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) which was held on January 9, 2022. The SSC CHSLE Tier II Result 2020 was announced on May 13 .

According to the Commission's cut-off in "Tier-I + Tier-II," a total of 28,133 (twenty-eight thousand one hundred thirty-three) candidates have qualified (provisionally) for the DEST/Typing Test.

The commission has said that the exam dates are provisional and subject to the COVID-19 situation.

Candidates are advised to check the Commission's website on a regular basis for changes.

Candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the skill test check check the detailed CHSLE 2020 Skill test schedule here.