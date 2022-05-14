SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check result

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier II examination can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The Tier II examination was conducted on January 9, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the Combined Higher Secondary Level Result for Tier I was announced on October 27, 2021, which was later revised and declared on January 3, 2022. A total of 45480 candidates had qualified for Tier II examination which was conducted on January 9, 2022.

All those candidates who will qualify the Tier II written examination are eligible to appear for DEST/Typing Test. The DEST/Typing Test will be conducted on July 1, 2022 and the detailed schedule will be available on the official websites of the concerned regional offices in due course of time.

<strong>Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020</strong>

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on result section link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 link available.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep it for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}