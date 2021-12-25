SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till Dec 31

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 can check the answer key along with candidates response sheets. The tentative answer key is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 was held from November 16 to December 15, 2021, at different centers all over the country.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official website from December 24 to December 31, 2021 on payment of ₹100/- per question/ answer challenge. The representations received after 6 pm on December 31 will not be entertained under any circumstances. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF File will open where the answer key link is available.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.