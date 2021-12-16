Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020 declared, check here

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

 A total of 5690 candidates have been cleared the examination out of 67740 candidates who were shortlisted to appear in Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)/Document Verification, as per the official notice. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on login link available on the home page. 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME) of the finally selected in the aforesaid recruitment will be conducted by Delhi Police.

This recruitment process will fill up 5846 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on August 1 and ended on September 7, 2020. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

 

