SSC Exams Calendar 2022: Revised exam dates released for CGL, CHSL, MTS & others

Staff Selection Commission has released the revised SSC Exams Calendar 2022. The tentative dates for various exams conducted by SSC have been released in the calendar including CGL, MTS, CHSL and others. Candidates can check the exam calendar on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the revised exam calendar, Constable, Head Constable, JHT examination will be conducted in October 2022. SI in Delhi Police, JE, Stenographer Grade C and D exams will be conducted on November 2022. CGL, Scientific Assistant exams will be conducted in December 2022.

MTS exam will be conducted on January- February 2023, CGL exam will be conducted on February- March 2023, Constable in March- April 2023, MTS and Constable exam in April-May 2023.

The calendar also has dates when the respective notifications of various exams will release along with the last date of application for the exam. Candidates who will appear for the examinations to be conducted by SSC can check the exam dates and other details in the calendar. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

