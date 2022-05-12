Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC GD Constable admit cards: PST/PET hall tickets out, to begin from May 18
competitive exams

SSC GD Constable admit cards: PST/PET hall tickets out, to begin from May 18

SSC GD constable PST/PET admit card released, examination to be held from May 18.
SSC GD Constable admit cards: PST/PET hall tickets out, to begin from May 18(ssc.nic.in)
Updated on May 12, 2022 08:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released  for qualified/ shortlisted candidates in Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 for qualified/ selected candidates is scheduled to be held by the Nodal Force from  May 18 to June 9. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET without Admit Card.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

SSC GD constable PST/PET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of regional websites of SSC

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “ MPORTANT NOTICE: Conduct of PST/PET in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 for shortlisted candidates."

Enter the login details and click on submit

RELATED STORIES

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP