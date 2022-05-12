SSC GD Constable admit cards: PST/PET hall tickets out, to begin from May 18

Staff Selection Commission has released PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. The admit card has been released for qualified/ shortlisted candidates in Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 for qualified/ selected candidates is scheduled to be held by the Nodal Force from May 18 to June 9. Candidates will not be permitted for PST/PET without Admit Card.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

SSC GD constable PST/PET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of regional websites of SSC

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “ MPORTANT NOTICE: Conduct of PST/PET in r/o Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 for shortlisted candidates."

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check Notification here