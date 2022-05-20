SSC JE Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JE Final Result 2020 on May 20, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) was declared by the Commission on February 25, 2022. On the basis of Cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 1294 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 571 candidates were qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification.

Out of the total candidates who appeared for document verification process, 800 candidates have been finally recommended for appointment. Candidates who have appeared for the verification process can follow these simple steps to check the result.

Direct link to check result here

SSC JE Final Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on JE link.

Press SSC JE Final Result 2020 link available on the newly opened page.

Check the roll number and name in the PDF File.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

