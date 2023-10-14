SSC JSA/LDC Exam: Registration begins for 164 posts at ssc.nic.in, details here
SSC JSA/LDC Exam registration begins at ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for 164 posts is till November 2, 2023.
Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSA JSA/LDC Exam for year 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 on October 13, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The last date to apply is till November 2, 2023. The examination will be conducted in February-March 2024. Junior Secretariat Assistant/Lower Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.
Vacancy Details
- Year 2019: 94 posts
- Year 2020: 20 posts
- Year 2021: 15 posts
- Year 2022: 35 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria through the Detailed Notification available on the website.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of written exam consisting of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Candidates are allowed option to answer Paper-I (Short Essay) either in English or in Hindi.
Where to send applications
After completion of online application form, the printed copy of the same accompanied with necessary documents should be sent to “The Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No.12, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003” so as to reach before November 17, 2023.
Detailed Notification for year 2019, 2020
Detailed Notification for year 2021, 2022
