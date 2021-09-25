SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS Admit Card 2021. The Multi Tasking Staff admit card has been released on the official website of regional SSCs. Candidates who want to download the admit card can visit the official site of regional websites. The MTS Paper I examination will be conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021.

The SSC MTS exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be computer-based test and Paper II will be descriptive paper. Paper I will consist of objective type questions and there will be negative marking for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in both English and Hindi. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained as well.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC regional website.

Click on SSC MTS Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.