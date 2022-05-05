SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Correction window opens today on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 on May 5, 2022. The correction window will close down on May 9, 2022. Candidates can make changes through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who desires to make any change in his/ her application form, may correct/ modify online application parametres/ photo/ signature during this period. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through these simple steps given below.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the details.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based exam (Paper I) will be conducted on July 5 to July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

