Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Correction window opens today on ssc.nic.in
competitive exams

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Correction window opens today on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 correction window will open today, May 5, 2022. Candidates can make changes in the application form through the simple steps given below. 
SSC MTS &amp; Havaldar Exam 2021:&nbsp;Correction window opens today on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Correction window opens today on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
Published on May 05, 2022 10:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission will open the correction window for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 on May 5, 2022. The correction window will close down on May 9, 2022. Candidates can make changes through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, candidates who desires to make any change in his/ her application form, may correct/ modify online application parametres/ photo/ signature during this period. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through these simple steps given below. 

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: How to make changes in application form 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Login to the account by entering the details.
  • Make changes in the application form and click on submit.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based exam (Paper I) will be conducted on July 5 to July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc education + 1 more
ssc.nic.in ssc education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out