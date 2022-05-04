SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: Correction window opens tomorrow, notice here

Staff Selection Commission will open correction window for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 on May 5, 2022. The correction window to make changes in application form will open on May 5 and will close on May 9, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As <strong>per the official notice</strong>, the window for application form correction will be opened from May 5 to May 9, 2022. Any candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters/ photo/ signature during this period.

Aspirants of MTS and Havaldar Exam 2021 are cautioned that photo and signature uploaded in the online application form must be in conformity with the notice of examination. Applications with photograph with cap/ spectacle / frontal view not clearly visible or miniature/ blurred photograph or miniature/ blurred/ illegible signature will be rejected, read the notice.

The computer based exam (Paper I) will be conducted on July 5 to July 22, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.