SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020 released, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020. The answer key can be downloaded through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The final result for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) was declared on January 6, 2022.

As per the official notice, candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from February 3 to March 3, 2022. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

<strong>Direct link to download answer key here&nbsp;</strong>

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020: How to download

To download the final answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the answer key link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.