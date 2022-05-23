SSC Stenographer Grade C & D skill test on June 20, 21; Important points

SSC Steno Grade C, D 2020: Skill test or stenography test of the Stenographer Graade C and D examination, 2020 will be held on June 20 and 21, 2022, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said.

Exam dates are tentative and subject to the COVID-19 situation, the commission has said.

A demo link for stenography test has been uploaded in the CANDIDATE'S CORNER of the SSC website, it added.

Along with SSC Stenographer Skill Test dates, the commission has published some instructions for candidates. Here are the details:

Candidates can not take printout of the typed text after the skill test. Candidates for English Transcription (typing) have to choose English (US) as their Keyboard Layout option. Candidates for Hindi Transcription (typing) have to choose Hindi Inscript/Hindi Krutidev/ Hindi Remington CBI/ Hindi Remington GAIL as their Keyboard Layout option. VH Candidates who will bring their Braille typewriter will be allotted an isolated seat to avoid any disturbance to other candidates. The Commission will provide computer, keyboard and shorthand notebook for the test. No candidate will be allowed to bring his/her own key board. Candidates will have to bring their own pen/pencil/sharpener/eraser for the test. Compensatory Time to eligible candidates will only be permissible during transcription (typing). There will be no any compensatory time during the shorthand dictation.

