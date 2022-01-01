SWAYAM 2021 July Semester: Registration date extended till January 10

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for SWAYAM 2021 July Semester. The last date has been extended till January 10, 2022. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in. The link to apply will remain active till 11.50 pm on January 10, 2022.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the last date for payment of application fee online is till January 11, 2022 and correction in application form will be able to done from January 12 and January 14, 2022. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above-mentioned correction period.

SWAYAM 2021 July Semester: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on SWAYAM July 2021 exam link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

General candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as examination fees and SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as examination fees. The payment should be done through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI or Paytm Services.