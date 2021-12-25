Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA releases time table on nta.ac.in
competitive exams

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA releases time table on nta.ac.in

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester exams time table has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates and shifts on the official date sheet given below. 
SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA releases time table on nta.ac.in
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams time table on December 25, 2021. Candidates who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses can check the exam dates on the official notice available on official website NTA on nta.ac.in.

The Semester exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm on both the days. Candidates who want to download the complete date sheet can do it through the official site of NTA by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download time table&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: How to download time table 

  • Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
  • Click on SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams date sheet available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates and timing.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it through the official site of SWAYAM on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The correction in the particulars of application form online will be done from January 4 to January 6, 2022. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency education
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP