SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: NTA releases time table on nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams time table on December 25, 2021. Candidates who have enrolled for SWAYAM courses can check the exam dates on the official notice available on official website NTA on nta.ac.in.

The Semester exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2022. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm on both the days. Candidates who want to download the complete date sheet can do it through the official site of NTA by following these simple steps given below.

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams: How to download time table

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Click on SWAYAM July 2021 Semester Exams date sheet available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates and timing.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it through the official site of SWAYAM on or before January 2, 2022. The last date for successful transaction of exam fee is till January 3, 2022. The correction in the particulars of application form online will be done from January 4 to January 6, 2022.