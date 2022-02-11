SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the SWAYAM July examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2022.

“Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from the said website using their registered Email ID and read the instructions contained therein carefully”, <strong>read the notice</strong>. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on SWAYAM July Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted for 180 minutes and in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The 300 SWAYAM courses for which the exams are going to be held have been divided among these four shifts.

