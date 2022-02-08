SWAYAM July Exam 2021 dates revised, check fresh exam dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has revised SWAYAM July Exam 2021 dates. The SWAYAM examination dates for the July 2021 semester courses are February 21 and 22, 2022. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official site of NTA SWAYAM on swayam.nta.ac.in.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “It is to inform that the SWAYAM Examination for July 2021 Semester is rescheduled for 21st and 22nd February 2022. The proctored examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA at designated examination centres throughout the country.”

University Grants Commission has also shared the revised exam dates notice and has directed the Universities and colleges to factor these dates while rescheduling their Internal University/ College examinations.

The examination will be conducted for 180 minutes and in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The 300 SWAYAM courses for which the exams are going to be held have been divided among these four shifts.

The students, who obtained 40% marks in end-term proctored exam and 40% marks in internal assessment separately, will be eligible for certificate and credit transfer. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA SWAYAM.