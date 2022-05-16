TANCET 2022 results date out, here's how to check at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 result date. The TANCET 2022 results will be announced on or before June 10.

The TANCET 2022 entrance exam for MCA courses was held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses on May 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

TANCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage click, navigate the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card and take a printout.

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

For more updated candidates are advised to the visit the official website of TANCET 2022 at tancet.annauniv.edu for more updates.