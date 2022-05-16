Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2022 results date out, here's how to check at tancet.annauniv.edu
competitive exams

TANCET 2022 results date out, here's how to check at tancet.annauniv.edu

  • Anna University has announced the result date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022.
TANCET 2022 results date out, here's how to check at tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2022 results date out, here's how to check at tancet.annauniv.edu
Published on May 16, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Anna University has announced the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 result date.  The TANCET 2022 results will be announced on or before June 10.

The TANCET 2022  entrance exam for MCA courses was held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses on May 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam was conducted on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

TANCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

On the homepage click, navigate the result link

Key in your credentials and log in

Download the admit card and take a printout.

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

For more updated candidates are advised to the visit the official website of TANCET 2022 at tancet.annauniv.edu for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu cet
tamil nadu cet
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out