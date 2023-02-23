Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TANCET 2023: Last date to apply on tancet.annauniv.edu extended till February 28

TANCET 2023: Last date to apply on tancet.annauniv.edu extended till February 28

Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Candidates can now submit their forms up to February 28. Previously, the TANCET application deadline was February 22.

ByHT Education Desk

TANCET 2023 Registration: Anna University has extended the last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023). Candidates can submit their forms up to February 28. Previously, the TANCET application deadline was February 22.

TANCET registration is being hosted on tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the exam schedule, TANCET hall ticket will be released tentatively on March 11.

The entrance test for MCA aspirants is scheduled for March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm. TANCET MBA entrance exam is scheduled for March 25 from 2.30 PM To 04.30 PM.

Anna University has also announced dates for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission or CEETA - PG examination 2023. It will be held on Sunday, March 26 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm.

TANCET application fee is 1,000. For SC/SCA/ST candidates, the fee is 500.

How to apply for TANCET 2023

Go to the TANCET official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

First register and get your login credentials.

Now, fill the application form.

Fill in personal details, educational qualification.

Upload photo and signature.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and save the confirmation page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
