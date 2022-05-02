TANCET hall ticket 2022 released on tancet.annauniv.edu, download link

TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: Anna University has released admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022. Candidates can visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu to download it.

The entrance exam is for admission to postgraduate-level professional courses at colleges and universities of Tamil Nadu. TANCET 2022 will be held on May 14 and 15, 2022.

TANCET 2022 hall ticket direct link

How to download TANCET admit card

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET admit card download link on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials and submit.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The entrance exam for MCA courses, the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on May 14 and for MCA courses, it will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the test will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

