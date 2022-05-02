TANCET hall ticket 2022 today at tancet.annauniv.edu, how to download admit card

TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: Admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 will be released today, May 2. Anna University will release TANCET 2022 hall tickets on tancet.annauniv.edu.

The entrance exam will be held on May 14 and 15, 2022.

The application deadline for TANCET was April 21. Anna University has released a list of candidates whose application forms were incomplete.

Steps to download TANCET admit card

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu. Click on the admit card download link on the homepage. Enter the required details and submit. Download the admit card on the next page.

TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

For MCA courses, the exam will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on May 14 and for MCA courses, it will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the test will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.