TJEE Final Answer Key 2022 released, download link here

Directorate of Higher Education, Tripura has released TJEE Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can check the answer key through the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on April 27, 2022. The model answer key was released by the Directorate on May 2, 2022. The window to raise objections was available till May 7, 2022. After careful scrutiny of the feedbacks received by the Board, the subject experts have prepared the final answer keys of four different subjects which are uploaded in the website.

As per the official notice, on the basis of the final answer keys, the evaluation of OMR answer sheets of TJEE 2022 of different subjects will be made for publication of result. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download TJEE Final Answer Key 2022 here&nbsp;</strong>

TJEE Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of TBJEE on tbjee.nic.in.

Click on TJEE Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer keys.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

