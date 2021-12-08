TNPSC CCS Exam: Phase II counselling dates released on tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC CCS Exam Phase II counselling dates. The counselling dates for Group 4 for the years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 have been released. Candidates can check the counselling dates for Phase II through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

The original counselling will be held from December 18 to December 20, 2021 at the office of the TNPSC, TNPSC ROAD,Chennai-3. The individual intimation regarding the date and time of Original Certificate Verification/Counselling will be informed through Commission’s website, SMS and e-mail only, as per official notice.

TNPSC CCS Exam: How to check phase II counselling dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC CCS Exam Phase II counselling dates link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Once done download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admission of candidates to the Original Certificate Verification / Counselling is provisional subject to verification and acceptance of their claim in their online applications such as Date of Birth, Gender, Community, Educational Qualification, Technical Qualification, PSTM, Differently Abled status etc., through Original documents.