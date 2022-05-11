TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined Civil Services Examination-II can check and download the hall ticket through the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in. The written examination will be conducted on May 21, 2022.

The examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through one time registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There are 116 vacancies for which candidates will be selected in three rounds (prelims, mains and interview). There are 5413 job vacancies for which candidates will be selected in two stages (Prelims and mains). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.