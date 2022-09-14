TNUSRB announces exam date for Police Constable and other posts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the exam date for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2022.

Interested candidates can now check the notice of exam dates at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tentative schedule has been released for the written examination.

Tentatively, the TN Police Constable, Jail Warders, Fireman written examination 2022 will be conducted on November 27, 2022.

The examination will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:40 pm. The reporting time will be 8:30 am.

The examination will be of two subjects- Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main written exam.

The Tamil Language Eligibility Test contains 80 questions and the Main Written Examination contains 70 questions.

Total 150 questions will be there to be done in 2 hours 40 minutes. The questions of both Tamil Eligibility Test and Main Written Examination will be in a single question booklet.

The TNUSRB is conducting the recruitment drive which aims to fill up a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, out of which 2180 vacancies are in Police Department and 1091 are in the Investigation Department, 161 for the Jail Warder post and 120 Fireman post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check the official notice here. Click here.