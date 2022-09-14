Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNUSRB announces exam date for Police Constable and other posts

TNUSRB announces exam date for Police Constable and other posts

competitive exams
Published on Sep 14, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the exam date for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2022.

Interested candidates can now check the notice of exam dates at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the exam date for Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders and Firemen 2022.

Interested candidates can now check the notice of exam dates at the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The tentative schedule has been released for the written examination.

Tentatively, the TN Police Constable, Jail Warders, Fireman written examination 2022 will be conducted on November 27, 2022.

The examination will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:40 pm. The reporting time will be 8:30 am.

The examination will be of two subjects- Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main written exam.

The Tamil Language Eligibility Test contains 80 questions and the Main Written Examination contains 70 questions.

Total 150 questions will be there to be done in 2 hours 40 minutes. The questions of both Tamil Eligibility Test and Main Written Examination will be in a single question booklet.

The TNUSRB is conducting the recruitment drive which aims to fill up a total of 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, out of which 2180 vacancies are in Police Department and 1091 are in the Investigation Department, 161 for the Jail Warder post and 120 Fireman post.

Check the official notice here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
examination schedule police constable
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP