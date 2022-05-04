Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Tripura JEE answer key 2022 released on tjee.nic.in, check here
Tripura JEE answer key 2022 released on tjee.nic.in, check here

  • Tripura JEE answer key 2022 has been released on the official website, tjee.nic.in. 
Published on May 04, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released Tripura JEE or TJEE 2022 answer keys. Candidates can download it from tbjee.nic.in.

The answer key has been released for all four subjects – Physics & Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Candidates can raise objections, if any, up to May 7.

“Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 02.05.2022 (evening) to 07.05.2022 up to 5.00 PM,” the board said.

The email address for sending feedback is tieefeedback@gmail.com.

“Final Answer Keys will be frozen and uploaded in course of time after taking due consideration of the feedback of all concerned experts,” an official statement said.

The entrance exam for admission to Engineering and other professional undergraduate courses was conducted on April 27.

How to download TJEE Answer key 2022

  1. Go to tbjee.nic.in.
  2. Click on the answer key link on the home page.
  3. Download the PDF and check correct answers to the questions asked in the exam.

TJEE answer key 2022:

