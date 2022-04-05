Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2022: Application process to begin tomorrow at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET 2022: Application process to begin tomorrow at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

  • TS EAMCET 2022 application process begins tomorrow at Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, apply till May 28.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 02:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The application process for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS EAMCET-2022) will begin on April 6. candidates can apply online through the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for the submission of application form is May 28.

TS EAMCET-2022) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The TS EAMCET 2022 examination will be held on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The TS EAMCET entrance test will be held in computer-based (CBT) mode for 3 hours.

TS EAMCET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the "TS EAMCET 2022 registration" link, on the homepage

Pay the registration fee.

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents.

Check the application form

keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check notice below:

 

