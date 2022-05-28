TS EAMCET 2022: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply

JNTU Hyderabad will close down the registration process for TS EAMCET 2022 on May 28, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The correction window will open on May 30, 2022 and will close on June 6, 2022. The last date for submission of online applications with late fees is till June 7, 2022. The hall ticket will be available to candidates on June 25 till July 11, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET 2022&nbsp;</strong>

TS EAMCET 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on online application link available on the home page.

Press the first step link and complete in the application process.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon on July 14, 15 and exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TS EAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON