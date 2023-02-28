TS EAMCET 2023 notification out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, register from March 3

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) notification has been released today, February 28. The TS EAMCET 2023 registration process will begin on March 3 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is April 10. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹900 and for SC/ST & PH the application fee is ₹500. For Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM), the application fee is 1800 and for SC/ST & PH, the application fee is ₹1000.

Direct link to check notification

TS EAMCET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the registration fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

TS EAMCET-2023) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.