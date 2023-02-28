Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2023 notification out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, register from March 3

TS EAMCET 2023 notification out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, register from March 3

competitive exams
Published on Feb 28, 2023 12:59 PM IST

TS EAMCET-2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 notification out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EAMCET 2023 notification out at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) notification has been released today, February 28. The TS EAMCET 2023 registration process will begin on March 3 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is April 10. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 application fee: The application fee is 900 and for SC/ST & PH the application fee is 500. For Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM), the application fee is 1800 and for SC/ST & PH, the application fee is 1000.

Direct link to check notification

TS EAMCET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Pay the registration fee

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

TS EAMCET-2023) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telengana
telengana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out