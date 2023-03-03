TS EAMCET 2023 registration starts at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct ink to apply

TS EAMCET 2023: Online registrations for Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023) has started. Candidates can visit eamcet.tsche.ac.in and complete the application process. The direct link is given below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) is conducting TS EAMCET 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET score is used for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of the state.

As per the exam schedule, last date to apply for TS EAMCET 2023 without late fee is April 10. By paying late fees, candidates can submit forms up to May 2.

TS EAMCET hall tickets will be issued on April 30.

The exam for Engineering aspirants is scheduled for May 7 to 9, from 9 am to 12 pm. For Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the test will be held on May 10 and 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Fist, pay the registration fee through the link given on the homepage.

Now, fill the online application form.

Take a printout of your application form and save it for future use.

Apply for TS EAMCET 2023.