TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 to release today, here’s how to download

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 to release on July 23, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 on July 23, 2021. The admit card for TS EAMCET will be available from July 23 to July 31, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

However, the last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- is till July 29, 2021. The examination will be conducted on August 4, 5 and 6 for Engineering courses and August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical courses.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Council has said that students who are appearing for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 on August 4, 5 or 6 can request for changing their exam sessions.

