TS EAMCET Result 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check scorecard

JNTU, Hyderabad will be releasing TS EAMCET Result 2022 on August 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can check their respective results through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Engineering stream examination was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022 and Agriculture and Medical stream exam was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their respective results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

TS EAMCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TSCHE EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS EAMCET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the TS EAMCET rank card will also be available on the official website. Candidates can download it using the credentials- application number, date of birth and capcha code. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}