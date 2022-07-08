Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS ECET 2022 hall ticket released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, link here
TS ECET 2022 hall ticket released at ecet.tsche.ac.in, link here

Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:44 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test-2022 (TS ECET-2022) has been made released. Candidates who will took the examination can download the admit card from the official website of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS ECET 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on July 13 in two shifts from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Direct link to download the TS ECET 2022 admit card.

The TS ECET 2022 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

TS ECET admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Hallticket”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

admit card. hall ticket
Friday, July 08, 2022
