TS ICET 2022 round 1 registration process begins at tsicet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) begins the TS ICET 2022 registration for phase 1 couselling from today, October 8. Candidates can apply for round 1 registration at tsicet.nic.in till October 12.There will be two rounds of TS ICET counselling, followed by a round of spot counselling.

The certificate verification will be done from October 10 to October 13, 2022. The exercising of options after certificate verification will be done from October 10 to 15, 2022 and freezing of options will be done on October 15, 2022. The provisional allotment of seat will be released on October 18.

TS ICET 2022: How to apply for counselling

Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Pay Processing Fee option

Fill basic information and book slot

Take print out for future reference.

