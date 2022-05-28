TS Police Recruitment: Exam dates released for SI, Constable, check details here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the tentative examination date for the various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board at www.tslprb.in.

“Preliminary Written Test for nearly 2.5 Lakh Candidates of SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts is likely to be conducted on 7th August 2022 (Sunday) Forenoon and the Preliminary Written Test for nearly 6.6 Lakh Candidates of SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts is likely to be conducted on 21st August 2022 (Sunday) Forenoon. The exact dates will be confirmed shortly”, reads the official notification.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17516 vacancies out of which 16929 Constable and 587 Sub-Inspector.

