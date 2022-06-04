TS POLYCET 2022: Last date to apply extended till June 6, details here
- The State Board of Technical Education and Training has extended the registration process for the (TS POLYCET) 2022.
The registration deadline for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 has been extended by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). Candidates can now apply for the TS POLYCET 2022 test 2022 via the official website- polycetts.nic.in till June 6, 2022.
Previously, the deadline for submitting the TS POLYCT application form 2022 was June 4. The Telangana POLYCET exam is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2022.
TS POLYCET 2022 examination fee: Candidates have to pay ₹450 as examination fee. For SC/ST candidates the examination fee is ₹250.
TS POLYCET 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the TS POLYCET official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the online application link
Fill the application form
Upload required documents
Pay the application fee
Preview the application form
Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.
