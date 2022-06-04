Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS POLYCET 2022: Last date to apply extended till June 6, details here
  • The State Board of Technical Education and Training  has extended the registration process for the (TS POLYCET) 2022.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 07:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The registration deadline for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 has been extended by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). Candidates can now apply for the TS POLYCET 2022 test 2022 via the official website- polycetts.nic.in till June 6, 2022.

Previously, the deadline for submitting the TS POLYCT application form 2022 was June 4. The Telangana POLYCET exam is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2022.

TS POLYCET 2022 examination fee: Candidates have to pay 450 as examination fee. For SC/ST candidates the examination fee is 250.

Direct link to apply

TS POLYCET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the TS POLYCET official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the online application link

Fill the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee

Preview the application form

Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

