TS TET Admit Card 2024 released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to download here

The School Education Department, Telangana has released the TS TET Admit Card 2024 on December 26, 2024. Candidates appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG-TET-2024-II) can download their hall tickets from the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET Admit Card 2024 released, direct link to download here

It may be mentioned here that the TS TET examination will be conducted from January 2 to January 20, 2025.

The examination will be held online for 10 days in 20 sessions. There will be two sessions on each day, and the timings of the examination on each day shall be 9 am to 11.30 am for Session 1 and 2 pm to 4.30 pm for Session 2.

Furthermore, there will be two papers for the examination, namely Paper-I & Paper-II. Candidates intending to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I. Whereas those candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II.

On the other hand, candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

TS TET Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the TS TET hall tickets 2024

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the Telangana TET admit card. Enter your credentials to login and click on submit. Your TS TET Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Read the instructions given on the admit card carefully. Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.