Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin the registration process for UCEED 2025 on October 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can find the direct link through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in. UCEED 2025: Registration begins today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check exam date here

The last date to apply is October 31, 2024, with the regular fee, and with the late fee, it is November 8, 2024.

The UCEED 2025 admit card will be available for download from January 3, and the last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 9, 2024.

UCEED 2025 examination will be held on January 19 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates should report at the examination centre (as allotted in the admit card) at 7:00 am on Sunday, January 19, 2025, with a printout of the Admit Card and a Valid, Original Photo Identity Proof.

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 OR 2025 to be eligible for attempting UCEED 2025. Students from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible. Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination (Class XII) in 2023 or earlier are not eligible to appear in UCEED 2025.

The application fee is ₹2000/—for Indian National female candidates (all categories), SC, ST, and PwD candidates. For all other Indian Nationals, the application fee is ₹4000/-. A late fee of ₹ 500/US $50 is applicable to candidates registering after the closing date of October 31, 2024, and until the late registration closing date, i.e., November 08, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UCEED.