Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UCEED 2025: Registration begins today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check exam date here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 01, 2024 02:06 PM IST

UCEED 2025 registration begins today, October 1, 2024. The examination will be held in January 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin the registration process for UCEED 2025 on October 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design can find the direct link through the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2025: Registration begins today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check exam date here
UCEED 2025: Registration begins today at uceed.iitb.ac.in, check exam date here

The last date to apply is October 31, 2024, with the regular fee, and with the late fee, it is November 8, 2024.

The UCEED 2025 admit card will be available for download from January 3, and the last date for rectification of discrepancies in the admit card is January 9, 2024.

Official Website Here 

UCEED 2025 examination will be held on January 19 in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Candidates should report at the examination centre (as allotted in the admit card) at 7:00 am on Sunday, January 19, 2025, with a printout of the Admit Card and a Valid, Original Photo Identity Proof.

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2024 OR 2025 to be eligible for attempting UCEED 2025. Students from ALL STREAMS (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible. Those who appeared for the first time in their qualifying examination (Class XII) in 2023 or earlier are not eligible to appear in UCEED 2025.

RSMSSB 12th CET 2024: Last date to apply today for Senior Secondary level exam

The application fee is 2000/—for Indian National female candidates (all categories), SC, ST, and PwD candidates. For all other Indian Nationals, the application fee is 4000/-. A late fee of 500/US $50 is applicable to candidates registering after the closing date of October 31, 2024, and until the late registration closing date, i.e., November 08, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UCEED.

Information Brochure Here 

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On